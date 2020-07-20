The Ministry of Health in the National Salvation Government of Yemen has warned of an upcoming catastrophe and tragedy, represented by the suspension of medical services due to the continued detention of fuel ships by Saudi-led coalition and the United Nations.

“A tragedy is coming as a result of the depletion of oil derivatives, which will affect citizens who cannot reach hospitals,” Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health Dr. Youssef al-Hadhri told Al-Masirah TV channel.

Dr. al-Hadhri pointed out that the use of oil derivatives is now restricted to ambulances, because the fuel quantities are about to run out.

“There was contact with UN organisations in Yemen, but there was no response or vision from them to solve the oil derivatives crisis,” he added.

In a statement, the Ministry held the United Nations and the leaders of the aggression countries responsible for all legal and humanitarian consequences resulting from their intransigence in the blockade of oil derivatives shipments.

The ministry renewed the call for the United Nations, the international community, all Islamic countries and all of the free people of the world, to take serious action to lift the blockade and ensure the arrival of oil ships to the port of Hodeidah.