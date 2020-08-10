Activists and human rights defenders have participated on Sunday in a demonstration on a bus that roamed some of the streets of the British capital, London, and subsequently rode to the Saudi embassy

The protesters demanded an end to arms deals with Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

During the demonstration organised by the International Campaign for Justice, the protesters called for an end to the ongoing war in Yemen and the release of detainees held in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The activists called on the British government to stop military and security cooperation with the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and to stop arms exports to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The demonstrators held the Saudi authorities responsible for the safety of activists, who are experiencing attempts to harm them all across the world.

The activists’ movement in the streets of London came two days after a protest organised by human rights activists in front of the Saudi embassy in London to demand the release of detainees in Saudi prisons and an end to the ongoing war in Yemen.