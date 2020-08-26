Al-Qaeda terrorist elements have blown up the Al-Sawma’ah Medical Center, east of Bayda governorate, local sources said.

The sources confirmed that terrorist militias planted a large number of explosive devices in the building, and detonated them from a distance.

<iframe src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fahmad.algohbary.7%2Fvideos%2F726480787902934%2F&show_text=0&width=261″ width=”261″ height=”476″ style=”border:none;overflow:hidden” scrolling=”no” frameborder=”0″ allowTransparency=”true” allowFullScreen=”true”></iframe>

Moreover, the terrorist elements executed four citizens in Hazamyah area, after they were accused of spying against the organisation, the sources added.

This comes mere days after the execution and crucifixion of a Yemeni doctor who was a staff member of the rural medical center.

In Bayda governorate alone, information from the security services indicates that between January 2015 and May 2020, al-Qaeda has carried out more than 327 criminal operations ranging from armed ambushes to assassinations and bombings.