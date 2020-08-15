Al-Qaeda terrorist elements have executed and crucified a doctor in the al-Sawma’ah district of Bayda province, local sources said on Saturday.
According to the sources, al-Qaeda gunmen executed Dr. Mutahar al-Yousfi, after he was accused of spying, and recorded his forced confessions in a video that was posted on social media.
#الدكتور مطهر محمد سيف اليوسفي يعمل طبيب بمحافظة البيضاء تم اعدامه وصلبه من قبل عناصر القاعده بتهمة انه جاسوس لسلطة صنعاء حسبنا الله ونعم الوكيل
Publicerat av شايف فرحان الشقب Lördag 15 augusti 2020
Al-Qaeda members crucified the doctor’s body on a public street after the execution, the source said.
The Yemeni army liberated and secured the Yakla region of Bayda province from forces of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) on Thursday. The al-Qaeda and ISIS elements have fled towards Ma’rib, Shabwah and al-Sawma’ah district, which are under Saudi occupation.
