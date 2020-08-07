An official source in the port of Aden revealed the presence of 40 containers in the port containing the dangerous product ammonium nitrate, which caused the explosion of the port of Beirut, Yemen News Portal (YNP) reported.

According to YNP, the source said the port of Aden contains around 4,900 tons of ammonium nitrate.

The containers have been held for three years at the Aden port by Saudi-led coalition, he added.

The sources confirmed that the coalition has blocked the process of releasing the cargo or returning it to the country of origin, adding that the continued presence of containers in the port of Aden threatens to cause a disaster far worse than the blast in Beirut port.

Ammonium nitrate is a chemical substance in the form of odourless white salt used in the manufacture of fertilizers, as well as as explosives in quarries and mines.