Anniversary of Iranian Operation Mersad, an Operation that Became the Nightmare of MEK Terrorists

By: Alireza Niknam

In July 28, it will be the anniversary of Operation Mersad, the Iranian military operation that resulted in a crushing blow to the Mojahiden-e-Khalq terrorist organisation, and cemented Iran’s victory in the war against the invading armies of Saddam Hussein.

After Iran agreed to the terms of UN Resolution 598 [1], Saddam Hussein confessed at a closed-meeting that he fully intended to renege on the terms of the ceasefire. In orderto strike Iran when it least expected.

Wafiq al-Samarraee, then the head of the Iraqi army intelligence agency and director of military intelligence regarding Iran noted: “President Saddam, at a special secret meeting at the Ministry of Defence, told us: ‘if we succeed in overthrowing the Iranian government, Kuwait will join Iraq, so there is a historic opportunity for a massive attack to overthrow the Iranian regime and changing it with a new government which we will elect [2].’”

According to the Iraqi intelligence official, the so-called Mojahiden-e-Khalq (MEK) terrorist organisation assured Saddam that, should its members come to rule, Iran would forever be a friend of Iraq and thus support its policies.

The MEK was so bent on seizing power that its leadership willingly plotted a war against their own country, putting millions of innocents in harm’s way. Most striking remains the group’s divorce from reality as its leaders continue, even to this day, to believe they have some form of popular legitimacy.

Captain Sattar Sa’ ad of the 3rd Army Corps of the Iraqi Army was there during the operation, nicknamed Operation Forough Javidan. He wrote in his diary: “Massoud Rajavi [the leader of MEK] repeatedly said that in those areas we were going to operate in the people would support us. But Rajavi and his men deceived us. I quickly realized that all Iranians we came across in fact hated Massoud Rajavi and his wife. I saw with my own eyes how they tore apart pictures of Massoud Rajavi and his wife, and how strongly they resisted.[3]”

The captain also commented on the crimes and moral depravation MEK militants so eagerly committed. He cited for example how the group’s female militants gave away sexual favours to prove their loyalty to Iraq and its military. He also described the cruelty of MEK militants when confronted with Iranian civilians, how they tore at the flesh of women and executed the innocent.

Operation Mersad: the Counter-Attack of Iran Military Forces

After Iran accepted the UN resolution 598 and declared a ceasefire with Iraq, Saddam used the terrorist MEK group that was encamped in Iraq to gain as much of Iranian territory as possible.

The MEK was calculating on civil unrest against the regime and public support for their cause. An army of about 15,000 anti-Iranian forces equipped with weapons and logistics supplied by Iraq and other enemies of Iran started their invasion from west.

This proved again that MEK and their European allies did not have a clue about Iranian psychology, as Iranians quickly entered their battle positions and started Operation Mersad on July 28, 1988, using the battle cry “Ya Ali!”

Happy with their initial success, the anti-Iranian army moved towards Kerman shah, with dreams of capturing Tehran. They were unaware that this was a tactical move to get them all inside a trap. 34 km west of Bakhtaran, a rain of fire descended upon the enemy, destroying most of their armoured vehicles, including 120 tanks. In this operation, 4,800 enemy mercenaries were killed, while others fled towards Iraq.

The Iraqi and MEK Operation Forough Javidan became a fiasco for MEK. After the operation, Massoud Rajavi shamelessly denied all responsibility, preferring instead to blame his members’ “lack of commitment.”

Operation Mersad was an extraordinary victory, which showed the quick counter attack capacity of the Iranian military forces, and is one of the best examples of military tactics around the world.

