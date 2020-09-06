The Political Bureau of Ansarullah on Sunday condemned the republication of offensive cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad in the French magazine Charlie Hebdo.

The Bureau confirmed in a statement, that the insistence of the Western press to be used as “a platform for abuse of Islam and the Prophet of Islam, is a reprehensible act that indicates an intellectual and moral decline.”

The statement pointed out that the takfiri groups and the proportion of their criminal acts go against Islam and the Prophet of Islam.

The statement stressed that Islam and the Prophet of Islam are not connected to the actions of takfiri groups such as al-Qaeda, ISIS and others like them.

“The Western press, which is subject to Zionism and has devoted its pages to the distortion of Islam, should take care of the affairs of its countries and citizens, and abandon the policy of spreading hostility towards the greatest human being known to mankind,” the statement read.

The statement called on Muslims to defend Islam, its symbols and its sanctities, at this time when certain countries are seen rushing to normalise ties with the Israeli entity