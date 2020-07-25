The Ansarullah Political Bureau has condemned the US interception of an Iranian civilian passenger aircraft in Syrian airspace, calling it a blatant attack and a violation of international agreements.

“The American continued violation of Syrian sovereignty is part of the aggressive approach and barbaric behaviour of a criminal regime that has exceeded all international norms and laws,” the Ansarullah Political Bureau said in a statement on Saturday.

The statement stressed that “resistance is the most useful and strongest option to force the arrogant and hegemonic countries, to force them to respect people and to not infringe on their rights and the sovereignty of their territories.”

Ansarullah affirmed its solidarity and stand with all the free people who reject the US-Israeli destructive projects.

Ansarullah also offered deepest condolences to Hezbollah and Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in the martyrdom of Ali Kamel Mohsen, who died as a result of Zionist aggression against Damascus airport.

Both the US and the Zionist entity are engaging in illegal aggression against Syria. The US military presence in northeastern Syria in particular, is a violation of international law as no permission of the Syrian government nor UN mandate was ever given for it.