The Political Bureau of Ansarullah has on Thursday condemned the Arab League, accusing the organisation of being complicit in the UAE establishing relations with Israel.

Ansarullah’s statement affirmed that “the Arab League’s refusal to condemn the normalisation with the Israeli enemy, makes it lose whatever status among the peoples it had left.”

The statement indicated that the Arab League had turned into just “a trumpet of cheap propaganda for Riyadh and Abu Dhabi” to implement a suspicious agenda that has nothing to do with the Arab world.

“Faced with the official fall of the Arab system, our hope remains on the Arab peoples’ awakening in order to correct the course, by rehabilitating the issue of Palestine at all levels,” Ansarullah added.