The US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition fighter jets have on Thursday carried out over 10 air strikes on Hodeidah province, a security official told Saba news agency.

The strikes hit several areas in the besieged city of al-Durayhimi, in a flagrant violation of the UN-sponsored ceasefire agreement in the governorate.

On Wednesday, a source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room for monitoring violations of the Stockholm Agreement in Hodeidah province recorded no fewer than 139 breaches committed by Saudi-led coalition forces during the preceding 24 hours.

The source explained that among the violations were a raid by a spying and combat plane in al-Jah area, and an infiltration attempt and the creation of new combat fortifications in west of al-Durayhimi district.

The violations also included the flight of two warplanes in the airspace of al-Jah and al-Faza areas and eight spy planes over Hodeidah city, al-Jah, al-Faza and Hays district, in addition to 40 breaches of firing a total of 279 rockets and artillery shells, and 85 breaches by various bouts of live bullet fire.