At least 17 people have died and four others were injured in Ma’rib province on Monday, due to floods resulting from the heavy rains witnessed by the province recently, a medical source said on Monday.

The source explained that among the deaths were eight children and nine elderly.

The deceased and injured hail from the districts of Serwah, Al-Juba and Harib, the source added.

Ma’rib province is witnessing torrential floods, which have caused great damage to the homes and farms of civilians, in addition to displacing of more than a thousand families from their homes.