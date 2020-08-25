An entire family has died and others have been reported missing after their cars were washed away by torrential rains and subsequent floods in the Yemeni city of Ibb, according to local sources.

According to the sources, torrential rains washed away a car carrying a family in the al-Salaba area of al-Al-Dhihar district of the city.

Activists circulated a video documenting the moment the car entered the stream in front of the southern gate of Ibb University .

لا حولا ولا قوة إلا بالله

إلا متى سنشاهد هذا الحوادث

خمسة اطفال وإمراءة لقو مصرعهم جراء السيول في محافظة إب #سيول_إب pic.twitter.com/ex4hKfycNo — مــروان الــدّعيــس (@mrwan2491) August 25, 2020

According to the sources, the body of a woman who was in the car was found, while another woman and four children are still missing.

On Monday evening, Ibb province witnessed heavy rains, causing streets to be cut off in the city centre.

Flash floods in Yemen have have killed 174 people in the past weeks, according to local statistics.

Heavy rains and torrential rains across Yemen have affected nearly 35,000 families, many of them displaced refugees, according to a UN statistic.

Yemen is suffering from severe underdeveloped infrastructure, which has worsened the effects of the floods.