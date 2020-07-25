At least five protesters were injured by gunfire from the 35th Armoured Brigade, which is backed by the UAE occupation forces in al-Ma’afar district, in the southern Taiz province.

The protesters were injured on the market square, when they took part in a demonstration in support of the appointment of the newly appointed Brigadier General Abdul Rahman al-Shamsani. The demonstration was organised by the Islah party.

Hundreds of supporters of the Islah party demonstrated in al-Ma’afar, despite a unilateral decision by the local authorities to prevent any demonstration there.

Earlier in the day, UAE-backed factions in the southwestern countryside of Taiz on Saturday closed the entrances to the city of al-Turbah, in a bid to prevent a demonstration organised by the Islah party.

According to local sources, the Abu Abbas Brigades and the 35th Armoured Brigade, along with recruits belonging to Tariq Saleh reinforced their positions at al-Makhdash point, located between Al-Birin and Al-Nshama, southwest of Taiz city.

The sources revealed that the UAE-backed militias established checkpoints in the area of Huban Qaddas in the district of al-Mawasit, in a move to prevent a demonstration that may move from there to the area of Al Ain, the center of the district.

The crackdown against Islah Party members cones as the latest event in a long series of infighting between UAE-backed militias and supporters of Islah and the wider Muslim Brotherhood.