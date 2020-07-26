A Yemeni citizen was killed on Saturday due to fierce clashes erupted among Saudi-led aggression coalition mercenary factions in the Tawr al-Baha district of Lahj province, local sources reported

The sources confirmed that recruiters of the so-called 17th Brigade cut off the road which links Hodeidah with Aden, protesting against the suspension and deduction of the salaries of dozens of the brigade’s militants for the fifth consecutive month.

The brigade’s commander subsequently sent military forces to end the rallies and open the road by force, which caused clashes to break out between the two sides.

Earlier in the day, a member of a local council escaped an assassination attempt carried out by unknown persons in the very same province.

According to local sources, an unknown person threw a bomb at the home of Sabir al-Absi in the al-Milah district.

The sources also revealed that the incident resulted in the wounding of al-Absi’s nephew, who was seriously injured and was subsequently transferred to a Doctors Without Borders Hospital in Aden province.