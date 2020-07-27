At least one Iraqi protester was killed and dozens injured overnight on Sunday, after riot police reportedly used live bullets to end a protest that has been going on since October last year in central Baghdad.

According to media sources, riot police attacked demonstrators in a square and Umma Park, using live bullets, killing a protester named Abu Ahmed al-Tamimi.

Al-Tamimi died in a hospital east of Baghdad, due to wounds he sustained in the head.

The source added that dozens of demonstrators were injured by live bullets and batons used by riot police

Iraq has been witnessing protests in the central and southern provinces of Baghdad since October last year, which have been exacerbated recently by deteriorating services and power outages in conjunction with the severe heat wave that is hitting the country.