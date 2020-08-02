At least three members of the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC)’s militias were killed on Sunday in a roadside bomb explosion in the southern port city of Aden.

This comes as the conflict between the pro-UAE factions has intensified, as Saudi Arabia has begun measures to remove the separatists from the city.

Local sources said that an improvised explosive device exploded and targeted a military pickup vehicle belonging to Security Belt mercenary forces in Sheikh Othman district, noting that three of its members were killed.

The attack comes a day after clashes broke out between the Security Belt and the so-called Giants Brigades in Dar Saad, north of Aden.

In a statement on Sunday, the STC described the raid on the house of a battalion commander in the 10th Giants Brigade, Ali al-Badawi, as a “raid on a den of terrorists”, in a new description that reflects the extent of the differences between the two sides.