Local residents in Aden have on Tuesday found a body of a citizen who had been kidnapped three years ago.

Human rights sources accused the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council militias of killing Khaled Mamoun Abdo al-Hajami, whose body was found.

The sources confirmed that al-Hajami, who comes from the Al-Qaloua area, was assassinated in Al-Mimdara area, just days after his release.

Hoda Al-Sarari, a lawyer at the Defaa’ Foundation for Rights and Freedoms, said that “the kidnapped victim received all kinds of torture and cruel treatment, and was then liquidated.”

Al-Sarari pointed out that the purpose of liquidating the abductees and detainees is to hide any information incriminating the criminals and those responsible.

Aden and other southern provinces have been witnessing assassinations and a security deterioration since the United Arab Emirates occupation forces took control over the city.