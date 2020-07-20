Yemen’s Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Technology in the National Salvation Government has on Monday warned of an imminent disruption of telecommunications and internet services across the country.

In a statement to Saba News Agency, the ministry said that telecommunications and postal companies are facing a severe shortage of fuel due to the continued detention of vessels carrying oil derivatives by the Saudi-led coalition.

It also warned of an imminent disruption of telecommunications and internet services for millions of civilians in Yemen.

The ministry issued a distress call to the United Nations, the international community and international organisations and associations, calling for the lifting of the ban on the entry of ships loaded with oil derivatives into Yemen.