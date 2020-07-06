Hundreds of people took to the streets in London on Sunday to protest against the continued Saudi-led coalition aggression and blockade on Yemen.

A large number of activists, British citizens and members of Arab and Muslim communities in London started a mass demonstration in solidarity with the victims of the invasion of Yemen. The rally was held in front of the BBC headquarters.

The protesters called on the British government to intervene to stop the aggression against Yemen.

#dontlookaway_YEMEN مظاهرة في لندن اليوم لإيقاف العدوان ورفع الحصار بما في ذلك سفن النفط في ظل إنتشار الوباء توجهت… Publicerat av Safa Al-Shami Söndag 5 juli 2020

Participants in the demonstration, the largest of the previous anti-aggression demonstrations, chanted slogans condemning the crimes of the US-backed Saudi aggression coalition against Yemenis, and denouncing the blockade imposed on the country.

They also called on the British government to stop military dealings and arms deals with the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The activists raised banners and spread leaflets to participants regarding the violations committed by the coalition of aggression in Yemen, which have resulted in the deaths and injuries of thousands and the displacement of millions of civilians.