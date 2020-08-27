A British soldier of Yemeni origin has been arrested for protesting against UK support for the Saudi-led war on Yemen, at a time when London claims that it is seeking to “stop the war and bring peace to Yemen.”

“The British Royal Military Police have arrested the British soldier of Yemeni origin, Ahmed Batati ” retired Yemeni military officer Ali Al-Nassi said in Twitter on Wednesday night.

He added that the British military police arrested the British soldier of Yemeni origin “because of his protest in front of the British Ministry of Defence building in London, over the sale of weapons to Saudi Arabia,” which leads the war coalition in Yemen.

The military expert, Ali Al-Nassi, continued in his tweet, saying: The arrest of Al-Batati “because of his protest against the sale of weapons by the United Kingdom to Saudi Arabia, and because he accused the government of Her Majesty the Queen of being stained with Yemeni blood.”

Britain’s arms sales to Saudi Arabia in 2018 amounted to 4.7 billion pounds, and it had frozen its arms supply in the face of human rights protests. However, the British government announced the resumption of weapons sales to Saudi Arabia last month.