Prominent Salafist leader Yahya al-Hijjour has been seriously injured in an assassination attempt in Ma’rib city, amid signs of an escalation of the conflict between the Islah Party and a local Salafist movement which is accused of working with the UAE, local sources said.

According to the local sources, gunmen in a car intercepted the vehicle of al-Hajjouri in Ma’rib city and shot him, seriously injuring him.

Al-Hajjouri was shot at least twice in the chest and once in the thigh, the sources said.

The sources pointed out that the assassination attempt on Al-Hajjouri came at a time when differences between the Islah Party and the Salafists escalated, especially after chief of staff Major General Saghir bin Aziz announced that he supported the Salafist movement at the request of the Emiratis.

The sources said that the Islah Party fears an escalation of the Salafist force, after reports stated that the UAE is planning to built of a Salafist mercenary unit similar to the Security Belt.