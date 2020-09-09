Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs in the National Salvation Government of Yemen, Hussein al-Ezzi, has on Tuesday confirmed Yemen’s readiness to achieve peace and reconciliation with all foreigners, whether they are individuals, organisations or states.

إن جاهزيتنا عاليةللتصالح والمصالحةوالسلم والسلام مع أي يمني أوعربي أوأعجمي أومسلم أوغير مسلم شخصا كان أوتنظيما أونظاما أودولة أوأي جهة باستثناءالقاعدة وداعش حتى يعودوا لسماحة الإسلام

وباستثناءالصهيوني المحتل حتى يترك فلسطين للفلسطينيين أويصبح مسالماً في إطار وذمة الدولةالفلسطينية — حسين العزي (@hussinalezzi5) September 7, 2020

“Our readines for reconciliation and peace with any Yemeni, Arab, non-Arab, Muslim or non-Muslim, whether a person, an organisation, a regime, a state, or any party is high, except for Al-Qaeda and Daesh until they return to the tolerance taught by Islam,” al-Ezzi said in a message.

He also excluded the occupying Zionist enemy from future deals with Yemen, and demanded they leave Palestine