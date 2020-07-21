Egypt has expressed its apprehension over the movements of the Islah Party, the Yemeni branch of the Muslim brotherhood, and its militias in the Taiz province, which borders Yemen’s west coast, as well as about the military escalation in the districts of al-Turbah and al-Hujarya.

Yemeni political sources revealed that the visit of Hadi’s Prime Minister Moeen Abdel Malik Saeed to Egypt on Monday, was carried out in an attempt to reassure Egypt about concerns expressed in a letter delivered to the coalition-backed Hadi puppet government by the Egyptian ambassador in Riyadh.

The sources explained that the Egyptian ambassador earlier met with both the Prime Minister and the Speaker of the Parliament of the Hadi administration, and handed them a letter expressing Egypt’s concern.

“Moeen Abdel Malik received an Egyptian letter expressing concern about the movements of General Ali Mohsen al-Ahmar and the militia of the al-Islah group on the west coast, in conjunction with Turkey’s moves in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden and Bab al-Mandab,” according to the sources.

The Egyptian government of Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is highly hostile towards the Muslim Brotherhood, and has expressed deep concern with and opposition against the policies of Turkey and Turkish-backed organisations across the Arab world.

According to media reports from political sources in Riyadh, “the Egyptian letter contained a direct threat to Ali Mohsen al-Ahmar and the militia of the al-Islah, as they endanger Egypt’s national security.”

“The Egyptian information indicated that Qatar had pushed a wing of the government of Moeen Abdel Malik Saeed to blow up the situation on the west coast of Yemen, specifically in the Bab al-Mandab, with Turkish support,” the sources said.

“The Egyptian authorities considered such intelligence information to be extremely dangerous, as it meant opening a new front and a third threat to Egypt’s security, along with the politically inflamed and militarily flammable fronts,” the sources added.

“Our visit to Cairo comes to discuss ways of security coordination to strengthen the protection of maritime navigation in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait,” Saeed said in an interview with al-Ahram newspaper.

Media affiliated to the Islah Party have launched propaganda attacks against Saeed’s visit to Egypt.

Moeen Abdel Malik Saeed was received by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, as well as by the Prime Minister of Egypt and the Secretary of the Arab League.