The Arab Republic of Egypt has on Monday issued strong threats towards Turkey, advising against intervention in Yemen.

The warning came during a press conference held by Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli and Hadi government Prime Minister, Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed.

Madbouli said his country “rejects any foreign and non-Arab intervention in Yemeni affairs,” noting that Egypt considers Yemen important to its national security.

Madbouli’s remarks came on the eve of Turkey’s announcement of military reinforcements to its troops stationed in the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea, likely meant as a support for the Islah Party.

It also coincided with escalating clashes between Islah factions and the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC)’s militias, particularly in the vicinity of Bab al-Mandab.

Reportedly, the Egyptian government fears increased Turkish influence in the Bab al-Mandab Strait, which could affect traffic in the Red Sea, alongside which Egypt maintains six ports.