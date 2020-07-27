An Emirati academic has called on his country’s rulers to choose a new leadership to fill the vacancy that Abu Dhabi’s crown prince Mohammed bin Zayed is exploiting due to the illness of his older brother Khalifa.

Professor Yousif Khalifa al-Yousif, a former Professor of Economics at the UAE University, said the current power vacuum has “paved the way for Mohammed bin Zayed’s gangs to plunder the country and waste its wealth in destroying and occupying Arab peoples.”

Al-Yousif noted that a move against bin Zayed would be difficult, but that delaying it will be at the expense of Abu Dhabi’s reputation if they do not take the initiative to remove Mohammed bin Zayed, whom he described as “reckless and disgruntled with Islam and Arabs.”

The UAE opposition added that the country’s constitution does not even recognise the position of “crown prince”, and said that the decree appointing Mohammed bin Zayed is a forged one, that was issued after the death of his father Sheikh Zayed.

On the issue of the transfer of power in the seven emirates, including Abu Dhabi, Al-Yousef clarified that the system is hereditary, and that Khalifa’s sons are more entitled to rule than his brother Mohammed bin Zayed.

The UAE’s system of government is presidential, with members of the Federal Supreme Council electing one of the Emirs as president for a five-year term. The President of the UAE since 2004 has been Khalifa bin Zayed, but he has been suffering from poor health since 2014.