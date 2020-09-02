Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that attempts to seize the wealth of the Mediterranean are “a new face of modern colonialism.”

“The attempt to seize the entire wealth of the Mediterranean, which is the right of every country to look at, is a form of modern colonialism,” Erdogan said in a speech at the opening ceremony of the new judicial year at the presidential complex in Ankara.

Erdogan added that “the attempt to lock Turkey on its coast through the Greek island of Meis, which covers an area of only 10 square kilometers, is the most prominent expression of injustice and inequity.”

“Diplomatic and political statements are no longer enough to cover up the injustice of countries that think they are great, powerful and unbeatable,” Erdogan continued.

He stressed that his country’s positions in the eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean Sea were based on “the principle of the search for truth and justice.”

“We are present in Syria, Libya and elsewhere, and in all these locations we seek justice and truth, and the state, which has protected others throughout its history, is now in front of us to achieve the goals of other countries,” he said.

Turkey has started playing a more active role in international politics over the past years. Amongst other matters, Ankara supports the so-called Government of National Accord in Libya, rebel groups in Syria and the Islah Party in Yemen.

Turkey has also been a pursuing conflicting course of action towards nations such as Greece and Cyprus. In the latter, Turkey maintains a military occupation of the northern part of the island since 1974.

Recent Greek military maneuvers on the island of Kastellorizo (called the Meis by Turkey), located just two kilometers from Turkey, have drawn angry reactions from Ankara.