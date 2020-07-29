Ethiopia has expressed concerns about Egypt’s intention to establish a military base in the Somali province of Somaliland, saying the move poses a security threat to East Africa.

According to the Daily Nation, which is specialised in African affairs, these concerns were voiced after an Egyptian delegation met with Somaliland President Moussa Behi Abdi in Hargeisa, where the two sides discussed Cairo’s proposal to establish a military facility in the self-proclaimed state that is officially recognised as part of Somalia.

“Egypt has a legitimate right to establish relations with any country in the region, but Egypt’s relations should not be established at the expense of another country,” Ethiopian Foreign Ministry spokesman Dina Mufti told The Daily Nation.

“If Egypt’s intent to have a presence in the region would be a threat to a third country, that won’t be appropriate,” he said, adding “we hope it won’t be at the expense of Ethiopia or any other neighbouring countries, because if so, it will be unlawful, against humanity as well as against international peace and security.”

The Horn of Africa in northern Somalia, located on the shore of the Gulf of Aden and bordered by Ethiopia to the west, and Djibouti to the northwest, is a region of crucial strategic importance. As such, the area has attracted the attention of several strategic players in the region.