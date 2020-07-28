An Iraqi security source reported on Monday night that explosions were heard at a base in Salah al-Din province in the north of the country.

“The explosions caused large fire inside the base,” the source added.

“The cause of the accident was an explosion because of the accumulation of equipment at the base,” the source said.

Later, the security media cell in Iraq confirmed the explosions through its Facebook account.

“At 11:00 on the night of July 27, 2020, two explosions occurred at the Martyr Majid al-Tamimi air base in Salah al-Din province,” the cell said.

Civil defence teams were able to control the fire caused by these explosions, without any casualties having been suffered.”

Earlier, the Security Media Cell in Iraq confirmed on Monday evening that Camp Taji had been attacked by three Katyusha rockets fired from the Sabaa al-Bour area.

The group said in a statement on its official Twitter account that the rockets landed on Iraqi military positions.

According to the security media, the first missile landed on the 15th Army squadron and caused significant damage to one of the army’s aircraft, while the second landed on the weapons and artillery factory, causing material damage, and the third missile landed in the second squadron, but did not explode”.

The cell stressed that Iraqi security forces continue to “seek to prosecute those involved in these attacks and bring them to justice.”