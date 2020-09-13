Violent explosions were heard Saturday evening inside a camp of Saudi-led coalition forces in the city of Ma’rib. This was confirmed by Yemen Press Agency, based on local eyewitnesses.
The eyewitnesses confirmed that they heard a sound of a terrifying explosion in headquarters of the so-called Third Military Region, belonging to the coalition forces in the city.
The sources did not indicate the nature of the explosion. Ma’rib city is still under Saudi-led invader control, but Yemeni forces have been steadily advancing on the city. Reports state that some Saudi forces and mercenaries have retreated from the area in panic.
