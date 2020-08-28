Al-Qaeda terrorist elements have executed six citizens in Bayda province, Yemen Press Agency reported security based on local sources on Friday.

According to the sources, al-Qaeda terrorists had kidnapped six citizens from Al-Arsas while crossing from Sayla Tayab in the Maswara district, and executed them on charges of providing information to Yemeni military forces.

On Tuesday, al-Qaeda terrorist elements blew up the Al-Sawma’ah Medical Center, in the east of the same province.

The sources confirmed that terrorist militias planted a large number of explosive devices in the building, and detonated them from a distance.

This comes mere days after the execution and crucifixion of a Yemeni doctor who was a staff member of the rural medical center.

Yemeni army forces, in cooperation with security services and the tribes of the province, have successfully cleared more than 1,000 square kilometers of area previously controlled by Daesh and al-Qaeda in Qaifah district.

Observers expect that the army forces, backed by Popular Committees, will continue the process of liberation of Bayda province from Daesh and al-Qaeda elements in the coming days, after those elements suffered major defeats, at the hands of army forces.