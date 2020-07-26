Kim Jong UN, leader of the Democratic People’s Republic or Korea, has said that the new coronavirus (Covid-19) could soon spread into the country’s territory.

The North Korean leader announced a state of emergency in a city near its border with South Korea, after the first person in the DPRK suspected of contracting the disease was found.

On Saturday evening, Kim Jong Un held an urgent meeting of the political bureau of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) after health authorities in the border town of Kison, near South Korea, spotted a person suspected of having contracted the coronavirus.

Kim Jong Un declared a state of emergency and directed closure measures in the city, the country’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

“This is a critical situation under which we can say that the evil virus has entered the country,” the Chairman of the State Affair Commission said.

The victim who had contracted the virus, had recrntlu returned to the DPRK from the southern half of the peninsula. The individual reportedly moved to South Korea three years ago, but returned to his homeland on July 19.

In Kaesong, he underwent an examination that gave “unclear” results and was placed in an isolation.

If confirmed, it would be the first official case of Covid-19 infection in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, which for months has remained free from the disease.