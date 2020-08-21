A former US diplomat to Yemen jas on Thursday downplayed the importance of the Riyadh Agreement that was signed between Hadi’s government and the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) with the goal of stopping the conflict in the south.

Former US deputy ambassador to Yemen Nabil Khoury said the agreement “will not change anything, nor will it bring about the chances of a comprehensive peace.”

He noted that the clashes and accusations taking place on the frontlines in Abyan confirm the continuing conflict between Hadi’s government and the STC.

“The appointment of STC leader Ahmed Lamlas as governor of Aden lends credence to the theory that the coalition was simply aimed at legitimizing the STC leadership and separatist project,” he said.

The US government officially welcomed the Riyadh Agreement between Hadi’s government and the STC.

Observers believe that the contradictions of US diplomacy regarding the conflict in southern Yemen indicates the existence of political agendas and projects created by Washington, the success of which depends on the continuation of the conflict and political crises.