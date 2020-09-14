At least four Yemeni civilians were killed on Sunday and two others injured in a Saudi-led coalition air strike on Ma’rib province, a security source said.

The source explained that coalition warplanes waged several raids on a truck that was parked on the highway, after the aggressors had destroyed bridges on Rahbah road of Mahliyah district.

من جريمة طيران العدوان بحق مواطنين ومسافرين بمدبرية #ماهلية محافظة #مارب،

الغارة استهدفت شاحنة ومحطة وقود ومحلات على الطريق العام #ألفين_يوم_من_العدوان pic.twitter.com/SlZOosuNBq — يحيى الشامي (@yahiasham) September 14, 2020

He added that the air raids also targeted a fuel station and shops in the district.

The source pointed out that coalition aircrafts have launched 19 strikes on the Rahbah, Madghal and Sirwah districts in Ma’rib province.