Four houses in the old district of the capital Sana’a have collapsed on Tuesday due to the continuing heavy rains.

Ahmed al-Samat, Director-General of the district, told Saba News Agency that the collapsed houses included two old empty houses west of the Great Mosque; one of which consisted of four floors and the other two floors, causing a road to be cut off. The two other houses were located in Salah al-Din neighbourhood, one of which partially collapsed.

Buildings in #Old_Sanaa_city collapsed due to heavy rains

Al-Samat pointed to the evacuation of two houses in Burum neighbourhood, after large cracks appeared in them.

He called on the General Authority for the Preservation of Cities and Historic Monuments and the concerned authorities to remove the remaining parts of the collapsed houses as they pose a threat to nearby houses.

The Director-General of the district appealed to all concerned bodies to stand by the General Authority to restore and maintain the historic homes in the old city of Sana’a that are in risk of falling to ruin.

On Monday, the General Authority for the Preservation of Historic Cities called on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to launch a global appeal to save the ancient cities of Sana’a, Zabid and Shibam Hadhramaut, which are inscribed on the World Heritage List.

The Authority said in a statement that the cities are currently exposed to the dangers of heavy rain and torrential floods, which constitute a threat to the structures, especially after the collapse of a number of landmarks and houses in these cities.