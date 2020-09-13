Four Syrian civilians have been killed and five others injured when an explosive device exploded in the town of Ras al-Ain, northwest of al-Hasakah, where takfiri groups affiliated with the Turkish occupation forces are deployed.

This was confirmed by news agency SANA, based on local sources.

Three women and an elderly man were killed while five others were injured, some seriously, when an explosive device exploded near the Hajj Wasfi Ferry, a shopping mall in front in the occupied city of Ras al-Ain, local sources told SANA.

According to the sources, a motorcycle bomb exploded in the middle of a chicken meat market across the street, causing material damage to the site.

Areas under the control of the takfiri groups backed by the Turkish regime in Hasakah countryside have been witnessing bombings and infighting among rebels and terrorists over the power-sharing in the occupied territories.

In recent months, dozens of civilians have been killed and displaced from their villages, towns and agricultural lands.