The French judiciary has on Friday opened an investigation against Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in the case of “complicity in torture” in the Yemen war.

This was reported by Agence France-Presse, which indicated that this information was revealed by a source close to the file of this case.

A preliminary judicial investigation was opened in October 2019 in Paris, following the filing of two lawsuits against him on his official visit to France in November 2018.

Last September, the UN Panel of Experts charged with investigating violations during the war in Yemen held a number of Saudi and Emirati individuals officially responsible for human rights violations in Yemen.

The experts’ report includes Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Chief of Staff Major General Fayad al-Ruwaili, UAE President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his Deputy Mohammed bin Zayed as actors committing human rights violations.

It is reported that in November 2018, a lawsuit was filed in France accusing the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi of committing war crimes in Yemen, complicity in torture and inhumane treatment, during an official visit by bin Zayed to Paris.

The French justice, by virtue of its so-called “global jurisdiction” regarding the most serious crimes, can legally prosecute and condemn all perpetrators of such crimes and their accomplices whenever they reside on French soil.