The Yemen Red Sea Ports Corporation (YRSPC) has confirmed that diesel fuel needed to operate the equipment and machinery of the Hodeidah and Salif ports will soon run out.The Corporation warned of a humanitarian catastrophe resulting from such an event.

“The fuel stocks in the ports of Hodeidah and Salif in the reservoirs are about to run out,” the Corporation stated in a statement on Wednesday, stating that it feared not being able to continue to provide humanitarian and relief ship reception services to the Yemeni people.

The YRSPC strongly condemned the continuation of the containment of ships carrying oil derivatives, despite United Nations’ appeals and demands to release them and to allow them to enter Hodeidah port.

The Corporation sent an urgent distress call to the international community, calling on them to intervene and exert pressure on the countries of the aggression.

The Red Sea ports recently renewed their call to the United Nations to take serious and real action to lift the Saudi blockade on Yemen and to enable all oil derivative ships to reach the port of Hodeidah.

It also renewed its warning of the disastrous consequences of the escalation of the siege that is targeting the entirety of the Yemeni people.