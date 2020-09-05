The governor of Aden, Tariq Salam, has strongly condemned the behaviour of UAE occupation forces and their mercenaries towards northern Yemenis.

Governor Salam considered the forced displacements, attacks and arrests carried out against people of the northern provinces, specifically in the areas of Sheikh Othman and Mansoura, as “a cowardly and unacceptable act that cannot be tolerated.”

“We can’t continue to be silent towards criminal attacks and violations against sons of the northern province in Aden,” he added.

He stressed that the Yemenis would not accept that Aden turns from the economic capital of Yemen into a special colony belonging to the Emirati, Saudi and Sudanese forces, and criticised the UAE collaboration with the Zionist entity.

“How can logic, reason, or humanity accept those who demand normalisation of relations with the Zionist occupier and accept the Zionist enemy’s presence in his land, or prevent his countrymen from entering their homeland?”

“The malicious plots made by the occupation forces and its mercenaries has exposed the global arrogant forces in Yemen,” the governor said.

He called on the United Nations and international organisations to stand firm against these dangerous violations committed by the occupation forces in order to create an atmosphere of killing, destruction and division and among the Yemenis.