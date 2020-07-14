The Saudi-backed Hadi puppet government has on Tuesday officially rejected the UN Envoy’s latest initiative on comprehensive peace.

Hadi government spokesman Rajeh Badi said his government had informed Martin Griffith’s office that the draft comprehensive solution “detracts from its sovereignty and goes beyond its mission.”

Griffiths said that the Yemeni and regional parties had been handed a draft of proposals that included political, humanitarian and economic remedies that would pave the way for comprehensive negotiations that could end the over five years of war in Yemen.

Hadi’s government’s announcement that it rejects this UN initiative comes ahead of a planned UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday.

The Islah Party, which supports Hadi, has accused regional parties of seeking to remove what they called the “legitimate government”, and to conclude agreements that would enable them to reshape the situation in Yemen.