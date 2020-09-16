Sheikh Saleh al-Arouri, deputy head of the Hamas political bureau, has described the normalisation agreement signed on Tuesday evening in Washington as a “an unfortunate event and a sad day for the entire Muslim nation and for the Arab peoples of Bahrain and the UAE.”

“This step as a behavior that does not represent the living Arab conscience of peoples who reject normalization,” Said Saleh al-Arouri during an interview with Al-Araby Television.

“It is regrettable that there are regimes that are sacrificing the sanctities and principles of the nation for the sake of trivial personal issues of supporting Trump and Netanyahu in the elections in the face of their repeated defeats in front of their people who are demonstrating against them,” he added.

“Those who rush toward Israel will find themselves in an isolation, because Netanyahu and Trump are temporarily using them until their own interests are realised,” al-Arouri said.

“How can the criminal Netanyahu be received as a friend, while he kills, destroys, oppresses and burns Palestinians?” he asked. “He is supposed to be tried legally and received as a criminal, not as a friend.”

According to the Palestinian Media Center, Al-Arouri explained that invoking division to pass normalisation is a false excuse, and there was no need to sign in such circumstances, because the countries open to normalisation will not reap any benefits.

“The unity of our people can achieve victory and prevent collapse,” he said, noting that there is an agreement on concrete steps between Hamas and Fatah to confront the Zionist plans.

This new Palestinian agreement is set to proceed on three tracks, which are popular resistance, partnership and rebuilding of the PLO, and ending the division between the two Palestinian organisations.

He added: “Two months ago, we started overcoming differences and starting the activities of the unified popular resistance at home and abroad. We as Palestinians have the ability to unite and provide the required response. Today, we begin a march that we are confident in will end with an honourable victory for our people and our Islamic nation over the Zionists.”

“Contacts with President Mahmoud Abbas and all factions are continuing, towards uniting our people to defend our rights,” al-Arouri said.

He noted that the Palestinians had been fighting the occupation for the past 100 years, and had not disagreed on any of their fundamental national issues and principles.

Moreover, he pointed out that Hamas is in contact with many Arab, Islamic and external countries, and is working to unite the Arab-Islamic international movement.

Al-Arouri stressed the importance of popular rejection of normalisation with Zionism, expressing disappointment with the results of the meeting of the League of Arab States, which gave the US a chance to get such results.

“Our Arab history cannot be abandoned, and we are sure that the the Arab position in regards to Palestine is not in doubt at all. We will work to harden this position. Our true Islamic depth is indispensable; Palestine is not a place of contention between Muslims, secularists, Christians and nationalists,” al-Arouri said.

The UAE and Bahrain signed a normalisation agreement with the Zionist occupation entity on Tuesday evening in Washington under the auspices of US President Donald Trump, betraying the Palestinian people and cause.