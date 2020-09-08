Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh has warned Israel that the Palestinian resistance movement has missiles capable of striking the city of Tel Aviv, according to the International Quran News Agency (IQNA).

The move came during Haniyeh’s speech in the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh, near the southern Lebanese port city of Sidon, where he received a hero’s welcome.

“Today, the resistance in Gaza has missiles that can hit Tel Aviv and beyond,”he added.

“We will never forget our right of return, regardless of how much sacrifice it will take” the Hamas leader said.

Haniyeh also said that the normalisation process that has begun in the region is not representative of the real opinions of the regional nations.

“Palestine still has a special place in the conscience of nations.”

Haniyeh and a Hamas delegation met earlier with the Secretary General of the Hezbollah resistance movement, Sayyid Hasan Nasrallah, during which they discussed the situation in the Middle East and the recent normalisation of relations between the United Arab Emirates and Israel.