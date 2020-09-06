Hezbollah General Secretary Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah has received Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

In a statement released early on Sunday, Hezbollah’s Media Relations Office announced that Sayyid Nasrallah received Hamas leader Haniyeh, his deputy Saleh Al-Arouri and an accompanying delegation.

Sayyid Nasrallah and Haniyeh discussed political and military developments in Palestine, Lebanon and the region, as well as the dangers to the Palestinian cause. The so-called Deal of the Century and the recent normalisation attempts by some Arab regimes with the Zionist entity were specifically addressed.

During the meeting, the two leaders stressed the “stability of the Axis of Resistance in confronting all forms of pressures and threats.”

They also stressed the firm relation between Hezbollah and Hamas “which is based on faith, brotherhood, Jihad, patience and a shared destiny.”