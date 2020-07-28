Hezbollah has refuted Israeli claims saying that Tel Aviv has thwarted an infiltration coming from Lebanese territory into occupied Palestine, saying that this was not true.

Hezbollah said in a statement on late Monday that “the talk about the death of martyrs and sustaining wounded in the bombings was an attempt to invent false and fake victories.”

The statement pointed out that “The horror experienced by the “Israeli” occupation army and its settlers at the Lebanese borders, as well as the enemy’s complete inability to identify the intentions of the Resistance, made them move in a tense manner.”

“All that the enemy media claims about thwarting an infiltration operation from Lebanese territory into occupied Palestine, as well as talking about martyrs and wounded among the Resistance in the shelling that took place in the vicinity of the occupation sites in the Shebaa Farms is absolutely untrue,” the statement read.

It added that “the Islamic Resistance confirms that there was no clash nor shooting from its side until now, but rather it was a one-sided shooting cause by the enemy’s fear, anxiety and uneasiness.

Hezbollah confirmed that the response to the martyrdom of brother Ali Kamel Mohsen, who was martyred by the Zionist aggression on the outskirts of Damascus International Airport, is “definitely coming, and the Zionists only have to wait for the punishment for their crimes.”

The statement concluded by saying that “the shelling that took place today on the Lebanese village of Hebbariyah and targeted a civilian home will not go unpunished at all.”