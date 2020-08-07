Hezbollah leader Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah has on Friday categorically and strongly denied the presence of any arms or ammonium nitrate belonging to Hezbollah at the site of the deadly blast that rocked Beirut’s port and devastated parts of the capital.

The move came in a speech commenting on the explosion that rocked the port of Beirut.

Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah confirmed that Hezbollah does not run or control the port and does not interfere in it.

“Yes, the Resistance knows more about what is in Haifa port [in Israel] than it does in Beirut port, because it is not our responsibility,” he said.

He reiterated that the facts will emerge quickly because the issue is not complicated, and because criminal investigation can quickly determine what happened.

“This is not a moment of political settling, but a moment for solidarity and cooperation,” Sayyid Nasrallah said.

The Sayyid continued by saying: ” There should be a firm and strong probe, and anyone involved must be held accountable, regardless of their positions.”

He added that if political parties trusted the Lebanese military as they say, they should let it investigate the blast.

Nasrallah stressed that the handling of what happened will have a decisive impact on Lebanon and the Lebanese, because it will determine whether there is hope for state-building or not.”

“From the womb of tragedy, chances can be born. The international approach towards the recent incident is a chance that must be seized by the Lebanese state and people,” Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah concluded.