Mohammed Nasser al-Bukhiti, spokesman for the National Reconciliation Committee, has said that several military commanders of Hadi’s forces have defected from coalition forces and returned to the capital Sana’a.

“Today I received Colonel Ali Majrash, the staff officer of the 6th Brigade, and Colonel Ali al-Juma’ae, commander of the police battalion, along with 12 soldiers,” Bukhiti said.

“Saudi forces have asked Colonel Mejrash to hand over a number of his personnel,” he said.

“When he refused, he was summoned and tried to arrest him, but he clashed with them and wounded a Saudi officer and managed to withdraw with his comrades who stood by him.”

Defections of mercenaries who rejoin the ranks of the Republic of Yemen have become increasingly common in the past years. Many soldiers and even officers in the Saudi-led ranks have accepted amnesty and rejoined the forces of the National Salvation Government.