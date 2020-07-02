The Ansarullah media center has on Thursday released several photos documenting the horrific scenes resulting from Saudi-led coalition strike on civilians in Saada province, northern Yemen.

At least two civilian, an old woman and a child, were killed and six others wounded, including children, as a result of airstrikes targeting civilian homes in al-Maqash area of al-Safra district.

Earlier on Wednesday, two Saudi airstrikes hit the yard of a civilian home in al-Maqash area, burning a car and causing extensive damage, in addition to killing a number of livestock, a security official said.

The source pointed out that the fighter jets launched four strikes on an area near Saada city, as well as carrying out a raid on Dhaher district.

The official denounced the coalition’s targeting of civilian areas.