A huge explosion has rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Tuesday, with smoke being spotted rising over the city.

Activists on social media in Lebanon circulated video footage showing the aftermath of an explosion and the damages it caused, as ambulances rushed to rescue the wounded.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2751013238483008&id=100007230759163

“A large fire broke out in a fireworks depot near the Beirut port, and the explosion was heard throughout the city,” the national news agency said.

The Lebanese Red Cross reported significant injuries in the port, Karantina and Mar Mikhael in central Beirut, while Lebanese websites reported that 11 bodies were found near the site of the bombing.

The façades of several residential buildings in the capital and its surroundings were damaged due to the huge blast. Lebanese media did not yet provide precise details about the incident so far.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=3115557428534134&id=100002397234102