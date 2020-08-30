Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis in the capital Sana’a and a number of provinces have on Sunday morning staged mass rallies commemorating the Day of Ashura and the anniversary of Imam Hussain’s martyrdom.

Ten marches took place in the capital, with mass participations in several districts of Sana’a province.

During the events, speeches and poems were delivered that spoke about the revolution of Imam Hussain and the position of truth that he had taken in the face of tyrants and oppressors.

They highlighted the tragedy of Ashura and the tragedy that followed as a result of the deviation away from the teachings of Islam.

The words linked the tragedy of Imam Hussain, when he stood alone in front of oppressors, to the crimes inflicted on him, his children and his family, and to the tragedy of Yemen today, which has been standing for over five years in the face of Saudi-American aggression.

The statements also linked the revolution of Imam Hussain to the revolution of the martyred Sayyid Hussain Badreddin al-Houthi, the founder of Ansarullah who was brutally murdered in 2004.

The protesters called for confronting the Saudi-American-Emirati aggression with money and troops, to defend Yemen’s freedom.

The assembled crowds furthermore confirmed their support to the Palestinian cause and the defence of the Islamic sanctuaries, and rejected US hegemony in the region.

Ashura marks the annual commemoration of the Battle of Karbala, in which Imam Hussain, grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, together with most of his family and followers, many of whom were family and early followers of the Prophet Muhammad, were brutally murdered by forces of the Umayyad leader Yazid.

Millions of people gather around the shrine of Imam Hussain in Karbala every year, as well as in many other places in the world, to commemorate Ashura.

The sacrifice of the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad is seen by many Muslims as the epitome of the Islamic spirit of self-sacrifice and the revolutionary struggle for justice and equality.