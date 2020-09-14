Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis in the capital Sana’a and a number of provinces have on Monday morning staged mass rallies commemorating the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Zayd bin Ali (peace be upon him).

A total of 25 marches took place in the capital, with mass participations in several districts of Sana’a province, while dozens more marches and events in the provinces of Dhamar, Jawf, Bayda, Ma’rib, Taiz, Amran, Hodeidah, Dhalea, Ibb, Mahwit, Hajjah and Raymah.

The participants raised banners and leaflets that carry freedom slogans and demanded a boycott of American and Israeli goods.

The attendees shouted the al-Sarkha, the slogan of Ansarullah, in addition to several other slogans in support of freedom and resistance.

The protesters also burned US and Zionist flags during the marches. During the events, speeches and poems were delivered that spoke about the revolution of Imam Zayd and the position of truth that he had taken in the face of tyrants and oppressors.

The words noted that Yemen’s confrontation with the Saudi-American aggression is a modern extension of Imam Zayd’s revolution against falsehood.

Furthermore, the statements called for more steadfastness in the face of aggression and supporting the fronts with money and men, in order to gain freedom.

The protests stressed that the people of Yemen are inspired by lessons drawn from Zayd, whom revived the culture of Jihad and the promotion of the Word of God, drawing on the values of sacrifice, freedom and the rejection of injustice and tyranny.

The participants confirmed their firm stance towards supporting the Palestinian cause and the Islamic sanctities, stressing their rejection of US hegemony and the imperialist partition projects in the region.

The assembled people denounced the decision of Bahrain and the UAE to collaborate with the Zionist enemy at the expense of the rights of the Arab and Islamic peoples, affirming their rejection of all forms of normalisation with Zionism.

Imam Zayd ibn Ali, a descendant of the Prophet Muhammad through Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib, Imam Husayn and Imam Ali Zayn al-Abideen, is recognised as the fifth Imam by followers of the Zaydi Islamic school, and honoured as a martyr by all Islamic schools of thought. Imam Zayd rose up against the tyrannical rule of the Umayyad empire, and was martyred in 740 CE.