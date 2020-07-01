Yemen’s Information Minister Daifallah al-Shami has on Wednesday condemned the air raids carried out by the US-backed Saudi-led aggression aircraft on the capital Sana’a, in which the Ministry of Information was damaged.

Al-Shami said in a statement to the Yemeni news agency Saba, that “the deliberate and the continued bombing the infrastructure of the ministry and its media institutions, is an attempt to silence the voice of truth to cover up its crimes and violations against the Yemeni people.”

He called on Arab and international media associations and international organisations to protect journalists and play their role against the systematic targeting of the ministry’s facilities and media in Yemen.

The Saudi-American aggression aircraft directly targeted the Ministry of Information and a number of media organisations with a series of raids over the course of the past years, which has caused significant damage.